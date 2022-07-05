Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers sell for $1695 at Woodford

July 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1695.

There were 166 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. A wet and cold morning saw a reduced yarding, with the market improving on last week's rates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.