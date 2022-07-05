There were 166 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. A wet and cold morning saw a reduced yarding, with the market improving on last week's rates.
Peter Zillman, Caboolture, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1695. Peter Brough, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1600. B and S Kuhn, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1680 and vealer heifers for $1185.
Jenny Little, Mt Kilcoy, sold dairy calves for $490. GJ, LE and JN Christensen, Avocavale, sold Santa vealers for $1370 and store cows for $1570. Greg Martin, Stanmore, sold Charbray cows for $1740. Les Little, Harlin, sold Brahman heifers for $1700. Glenda Hulcombe, Witta, sold Droughtmaster store heifers for $1790 and $1420.
