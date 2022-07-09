Queensland Country Life
Domestic grain prices fall as farmers offload old crop supplies

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
July 9 2022 - 1:00am
Farmer selling weighs on domestic prices

Grain prices into southern Queensland and more broadly, eastern Australia continued to slide in the past week as farmers look to offload old crop supplies.

