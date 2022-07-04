Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a reduced yarding on Saturday due to wet weather.
All descriptions sold to an easier market.
Lines of weaner steers and heifers are still in strong demand selling to both local and travelled buyers.
Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Keith Sims, Holmview, sold for $1600. RK Family Trust, Tamborine Mountain, sold Senepol cross steers 12 months for $1450. Angus steers 14 months account Jim Becker, Beechmont, sold for $1390.
John and Michelle Wyatt, Kalbar, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1390. Droughtmaster weaners steers account Allan Creek Pastoral Co sold for $1300. Mark and Vickee Binstead, Palen Creek, sold Santa weaner steers for $1310.
James and Julie Becker, Beechmont, sold Charbray heifers for $1400. Allan Creek Pastoral Co sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1220. John and Michelle Wyatt sold Charbray weaner heifers for $1200. Santa weaner heifers account Mark and Vickee Binstead sold for $1180.
Dave Strong, Jimboomba, sold Euro cross cows and calves for $2750. Rhett and Tina Phipps, Coominya, sold Euro cross cows and calves for $2180. Senepol cows account John Higyed, Logan Reserve, sold for $1700. Square Meater cows account Golden Pastoral Co sold for $1600.
