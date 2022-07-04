Calves dominate Eumundi yarding

There were 438 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.
More younger cattle came to hand, with a large percentage of the yarding being calves four to six months.
All descriptions of cattle were easier in line with current market trends.
Colin Wood, Kenilworth, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1790. Aaron and Kelly Dymock, Gheerulla, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2300. Ann Franz, Eerwah Vale, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1465. Arthur Brown, Elaman Creek, sold Angus vealer calves, with steers making $1255 and heifers $1050.
Parker Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold Charolais vealer calves for $1005. David Bowden, North Arm, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1590. JA Stephenson, Belli Park, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1140. Lester Schofield, Kilcoy, sold a line of Simmental cross calves for $1010.
RE and HC Gray, Eumundi, sold Brahman male calves for $1140 and Angus heifer calves for $1090. Glenn Chaplin, Cooroy, sold Gelbvieh calves, with steers making $1180 and heifers $1040. Taeback Farm, Kidaman Creek, sold Droughtmaster calves, with heifers making $1060 and steers $920.
