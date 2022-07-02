Queensland Country Life
Agriculture vital for state's economy and health

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
July 2 2022 - 9:00pm
The value of agriculture to Queensland

Agricultural industries contribute more than $10 billion to the state's economy each year and underpin regional Queensland communities, but do we really value our farming sector? As we continue to unravel and attempt to understand the detail behind last week's state government's budget announcements, I am wondering how much we collectively actually appreciate the importance of agriculture to every Queenslander.

