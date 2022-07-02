The value of agriculture to Queensland

The budget announcements included new hospitals and a new levy to pay for mental health initiatives to help tackle our increasing health issues and while these investments are quite rightly needed, is it time that we also look at how we can connect our communities and our eating habits with our farming capability. How can we support the future of our farmers and ensure our communities have both the will and the way to access affordable, healthy food. Education, sustainable supply chains and a strong future for farming will all play a key role in the future health of our communities. Let's value agriculture for what it is, an economic, social and health driver for all our futures.