Cows and calves sell to $2900, PTIC cows $2250 at Biggenden

June 28 2022 - 9:00am
Cows and calves sell to $2900 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden Meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1600 head.

