Important High Court case for SMSF members

The question of whether regulation 6.17A applies to SMSF has been looked at by the Supreme Court of Queensland and the Court of Appeal in South Australia. On both occasions, it was determined that regulation 6.17A did not apply to SMSFs. However, the regulation does apply to an SMSF where an SMSF trust deed refers to or imports the application of the regulation. Now this question has been examined by the Supreme Court of Western Australia and the High Court of Australia.