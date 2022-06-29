Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

2022 Sire Shootout interbreed final to be contested by bulls in Queensland, NSW and Western Australia

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated June 29 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Sire Shootout winner to be crowned tonight

Fifteen bulls from Queensland, NSW and Western Australia will battle it out in ACM's 2022 Sire Shootout final tonight from 7pm AEST.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.