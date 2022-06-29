2022 Sire Shootout winner to be crowned tonight

Fifteen bulls from Queensland, NSW and Western Australia will battle it out in ACM's 2022 Sire Shootout final tonight from 7pm AEST.
As has been accustom in past Sire Shootout competitions, the previous placings of all 15 finalists will be cleared and any bull could take the top prize.
But for the first time, all three class judges will score their favourite bulls in a point system with the final tally deciding the overall winner and runner up.
With more than $17,000 in cash and prizes on offer, the stakes have never been higher.
The grand champion bull will receive $7000 in cash, a $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising voucher with Australian Community Media.
Not to be forgotten, the reserve grand champion will get $3000 in cash, a $1000 Riverina voucher and $1000 advertising voucher with Australian Community Media.
There are just a few hours left to cast a vote in the viewers' choice competition before it closes at 7pm tonight.
Tune into the interbreed final from 7pm AEST via your favourite masthead
