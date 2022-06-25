Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Wheat values firm on export demand

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
June 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong demand for old crop wheat

Exporters continue to show strong demand for old crop wheat despite the softer tone for feed grains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.