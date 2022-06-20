THE finalists for this year's Queensland Young Auctioneers Competition have been named after a two-day selection school last week, which has been considered one of the closest of all time.
Jack Biddle, GDL, Quilpie, Samuel Clarke, GDL, Roma, Jack Hannah GDL, Miles, Morgan Harris TOPX, Gracemere, Jake Robinson, Nutrien, Dalby, Justin Rohde, Nutrien, Rockhampton, Ashley Steel, Hourn and Bishop, Moura, Cody Trost GDL, Blackall, Creeden Weir, Elders, Emerald, and Wyatt Wrigley, Eastern Rural, Dalby, all booked their ticket to the final in Roma next month.
Advertisement
The finalists were part of a 15-strong group of stock agents from across the state, who gathered at CQLX Gracemere to participate in Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's selection school last Thursday and Friday.
After two days of fierce competition and professional development, the final 10 auctioneers were picked to compete in the state final on July 26 at Roma.
ALPA chief Peter Baldwin said the competitiveness of the selection school had set up one of the most anticipated state finals in history.
"If the state final is reflective of the selection process, it will be the closest competition of all time," Mr Baldwin said.
"We had 15 young fellows go up for selection and I thought all of them would have been worthy of making the final 10.
"At the end of the two days, the competition judges were left scratching their heads thinking how close was that?"
Mr Baldwin said all 15 participants were very evenly placed, but only 10 could proceed to the next round of competition.
"It was a fantastic auctioneers school because of the enthusiasm, desire to learn and professionalism all 15 participants brought to it," he said.
"They came from all over the state, which was remarkable, and all of them have a really positive outlook on where the industry, as a whole, is at the moment.
"For me, the most pleasing aspect of the whole school is experiencing the sense of optimism and enthusiasm that comes from these young auctioneers, who are either fresh into the industry, or who have been involved for a few years and are starting to come into their own."
The winner and runner up of next month's state final will earn the right to compete against other state champions at next year's Sydney Royal Easter Show for the Young Auctioneer of The Year title.
"This year's Queensland competition is a very open field and I think the 10 finalists will have to sharpen those finer points and find that little something extra at Roma to take home the Don Steele Cup," Mr Baldwin said.
"To me, that is a huge positive because it really reflects the quality people we have involved in the industry at the moment."
This year's state final will be held at the Roma Saleyards on July 26, followed by a cocktail function.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.