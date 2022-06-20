Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers hit $2260 at Beaudesert

June 20 2022 - 2:00am
Graham Isbell, Coulson, pictured with Geoff Jackwitz, sold 160 Droughtmaster steers 18 months, topping at $2140.

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a yarding of 933 head of cattle at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

