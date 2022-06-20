Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a yarding of 933 head of cattle at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
An outstanding line of feeder steers sold to very strong competition.
Advertisement
Weaner steers topped at $2260 with light weaners selling to an easier market. Replacement heifers and cows and calves remain firm.
John and Jane Stanton, Cannon Creek, sold Charbray steers two years for $2320. Graham Isbell, Coulson, sold a line of 160 Droughtmaster steers 18 months topping at $2140. Ludwig and Buchannan, Lamington, sold Euro cross steers 18 months for $2080. Droughtmaster cross steers 20 months account Eurara Pty Ltd sold for $2110.
Abbydale Pty Ltd, Woolooman, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2260. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Look Enterprises, Boyland, sold for $1800. Ruhland & Daley, Mount Alford, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1500. Robert and Aron Arthy, Chinghee Creek, sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1420. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Paul and Katie Newlove, Maroon, sold for $1400.
Michael Cahill, Christmas Creek, sold Shorthorn cross weaner steers for $1350. Charbray weaner steers account Basil Retchlag sold for $1300. Limousin weaners steers account Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold for $1330. Brahman heifers two years account Highlands Grazing, Springsure, sold for $2100. Highlands also sold a top quality line of Santa heifers 15 months for $1920.
Rod Steinhardt, Marburg, sold Limousin cross heifers 18 months for $1960. Shorthorn heifers account Len Bundy, Palen Creek, sold for $1780. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Look Enterprises sold for $1400. John Flower, Running Creek, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $1280. Limousin cross weaner heifers account Rob Arnold, Veresdale, sold for $1280. Brahman cross cows and calves account Andrew Stumer, Fernvale, sold for $2900.
