Be prepared: Lumpy skin, FMD information one click away

A NEW, online one-stop information portal for lumpy skin disease (LSD) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) preparedness is now operational.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner said with both LSD and FMD confirmed in Indonesia, the key to Australia's defence was vigilance, early reporting and ensuring every livestock supply chain enterprises in northern Australia had updated biosecurity plans in place.
"Early detection will help our valuable livestock industry to minimise the economic and community disruption of any animal disease outbreak," Mr Furner said.
"The newly-developed eHub brings together all the latest information about identifying LSD and FMD.
"It has links to biosecurity planning tools and training packages for the livestock industry supply chain, and land and livestock managers, and tracks the progression of these threats towards our borders."
Mr Furner said livestock owners should be aware of the signs of LSD and FMD and report suspect cases immediately to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
"I urge all livestock owners to follow the eHub to receive regular notification of new resources as they are added," Mr Furner said.
LSD can infect cattle and water buffalo, causing painful skin lesions which cover the body and erupt. Other disease symptoms include fever, watery eyes, loss of appetite and a reluctance to move.
FMD infects a wide range of cloven-hoofed species including cattle, pigs, sheep, buffalo, deer, camelids, and goats. Infected animals may show fever, drooling and be reluctant to move. Animals can suffer from blisters on the mouth, snout, tongue, lips or between and above the hooves on the feet.
An FMD outbreak in Australia could be caused by food contaminated with FMD virus being illegally imported and fed to pigs.
Only feed fruit, vegetables, grains, and commercial livestock feed to pigs.
If you're aware of prohibited feed being fed to pigs, report it to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.
DAF Livestock Industry Preparedness Taskforce includes all levels of government, key industry enterprises from the livestock industry supply chain, and peak bodies.
The taskforce is evolving to have a focus on the northern Australian livestock supply chain, collaborating with Northern Territory and Western Australia authorities.
