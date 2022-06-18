Sullivan Livestock yarded 1384 weaners at the second weaner sale for 2022 held on Thursday, where the market for quality remained firm.
Quality Charbray steers from Grant Gericke, Mundubbera, made 632c/kg ($2285) and 716c ($2191 and $2119). Charbray steers from John and Joan Falconer, Widgee, made 722c ($2061). RJ and JE Baker, Kia Ora, sold Charolais cross steers for 618c ($2112). Simmental cross steers from Trent Stanton made 718c ($1899 and $1839). Droughtmaster steers from Fitzgerald and Co made 656c ($2001). Charbray steers from M Seeney, Goomong, made 730c ($1953). Brian and Pam Dray, Woolooga, sold Charbray steers for 744c ($1925). Ian and Jackie Davies and family, Kilkivan, sold Charolais cross steers for 744c ($1803). Simmental cross steers from T and C O'Donohue, Kilkivan, made 730c ($1721). Santa cross steers from Doug Sallaway, Crownthorpe, made 724c ($1639). Quality Red Brangus cross Droughtmaster steers from Atthow and Canty, Bella Creek, made 754c and 750c ($1643 and $1524). High grade Brahman steers from Brian and Pam Dray made 696c for 73 head to return $1591 average.
Charbray heifers from Grant Gericke made 602c ($1966 and $1821). Noela Augustine's Charbray heifers made 582c ($1826). Dray's Charbray heifers sold for 612c ($1447 and $1413). The Davies family's Charbray heifers made 606c ($1438). Generally better quality weaner heifers sold from 540c to 614c.
Congratulations to Grant Gericke, Mundubbera, for taking out the best pen of steers suitable for export market, champion pen of steers, best pen of heifers suitable for domestic trade, best pen of heifers suitable for replacement breeders, champion pen of heifers and overall champion pen of weaners. His winning pen of steers made 632.2c/$2285.40. His winning pen of heifers made 602.2c/ $1821.66. Best pen of steers suitable for domestic trade was won by RJ and JE Baker $662.2c/$1874.85.
