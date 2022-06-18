Quality Charbray steers from Grant Gericke, Mundubbera, made 632c/kg ($2285) and 716c ($2191 and $2119). Charbray steers from John and Joan Falconer, Widgee, made 722c ($2061). RJ and JE Baker, Kia Ora, sold Charolais cross steers for 618c ($2112). Simmental cross steers from Trent Stanton made 718c ($1899 and $1839). Droughtmaster steers from Fitzgerald and Co made 656c ($2001). Charbray steers from M Seeney, Goomong, made 730c ($1953). Brian and Pam Dray, Woolooga, sold Charbray steers for 744c ($1925). Ian and Jackie Davies and family, Kilkivan, sold Charolais cross steers for 744c ($1803). Simmental cross steers from T and C O'Donohue, Kilkivan, made 730c ($1721). Santa cross steers from Doug Sallaway, Crownthorpe, made 724c ($1639). Quality Red Brangus cross Droughtmaster steers from Atthow and Canty, Bella Creek, made 754c and 750c ($1643 and $1524). High grade Brahman steers from Brian and Pam Dray made 696c for 73 head to return $1591 average.