Mundubbera's Grant Gericke wins six classes at Gympie weaner sale

June 18 2022 - 1:00am
Grant Gericke, Mundubbera, won the best pen of steers suitable for export market, champion pen of steers, best pen of heifers suitable for domestic trade, best pen of heifers suitable for replacement breeders, champion pen of heifers and overall champion pen of weaners.

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1384 weaners at the second weaner sale for 2022 held on Thursday, where the market for quality remained firm.

