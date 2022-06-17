There were 368 head yarded for the fortnightly Monto fat and store sale on Wednesday. Cattle were drawn from Rolleston, Biloela, Theodore, Eidsvold and the local Monto area.
Brahman cross bulls a/c GFG and YL Ball sold to 349c/kg averaging 548kg and returning an average of $1914. Santa bulls 750kg a/c Webster Pastoral sold to 329c to return $2469.
Advertisement
Crazy Horse Investments sold Bazadais cows for 373c averaging 636kg to return an average of $2376. LD and VF Hots sold Droughtmaster cows for 561c to return an average of $1971.
Brangus 2 and 4 tooth steers a/c Karen Hockey sold to 502c averaging 460kg to return an average of $2313. Meissner Pastoral sold 495kg Charbray steers at 514c to return an average of $2545.
Charolais cross weaner steers a/c of M Blyton returned an average of $1816 at 674c and weighing 270kg. RM and LK Reimer sold Simmental cross weaner steers averaging 310kg at 676c to return an average of $2096. Charbray weaner steers a/c of GFG and YC Hall sold to 692c at 256kg to return an average of $1773. Droughtmaster steers a/c of DS Keitley sold to 708c at 248kg to return an average of $1760.
Hampson Grazing sold Simmental heifers at 570c at 295kg to return an average of $1686. GFG and YC Hall also sold 255kg Charbray weaner heifers at 634c to return an average of $1619. EE and JM Mollenhagen sold Charbray weaner heifers to 648c at 220kg to return an average of $1404.
First calf cows and calves a/c Ron Scotney sold to $3400. Ron also sold PTIC heifers to $2600/hd. Brahman cows and calves a/c Kruze Clarke sold to $3450.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.