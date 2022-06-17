Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner heifers sell for 634c, average $1619 at Monto

June 17 2022 - 11:00pm
GFG and YC Hall also sold 255kg Charbray weaner heifers at 634c to return an average of $1619.

There were 368 head yarded for the fortnightly Monto fat and store sale on Wednesday. Cattle were drawn from Rolleston, Biloela, Theodore, Eidsvold and the local Monto area.

