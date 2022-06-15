The state government has announced a further $2 million to stop illegal dumping with the latest round of its Local Government Illegal Dumping Partnerships Program.
Round 2B of the program will support targeted training for local compliance officers, boost intelligence gathering and data reporting on illegal dumping activities, and establish a platform for neighbouring council collaboration.
Advertisement
Local councils can now apply to receive a share in the funding, with different categories of funding available depending on the needs of the eligible councils.
DES officers will work with councils to ensure they are getting the best out of the partnerships program; whether that's providing support to gather illegal dumping intel or guiding more complex investigations.
Round 1 has seen 27 participating councils remove more than 17 million litres of waste from Queensland's environment - the equivalent of 70,000 wheelie bins.
More than 8900 investigations were closed and a total of $1.3 million was issued in fines for offenders.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said councils that did not receive funding under Round 1 of the program were strongly encouraged to apply under Round 2B.
"Illegal dumping affects communities and precious ecosystems across Queensland," she said.
"That is why we are expanding this program to get more boots on the ground in the fight against illegal dumping across more Queensland communities."
For key program dates, including when applications close, visit: www.qld.gov.au/environment/pollution/management/waste/recovery/funding-grant
Read more
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.