Illegal dumping program gets $2m injection

Updated June 15 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
The state government is putting a further $2 million towards stopping illegal dumping. Picture: Brandon Long

The state government has announced a further $2 million to stop illegal dumping with the latest round of its Local Government Illegal Dumping Partnerships Program.

