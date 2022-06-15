Steers reach 794c at Roma

A total of 6699 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 742c and averaged 614c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 794c and averaged 693c, steers 280-350kg reached 750c and averaged 635c, and steers 350-400kg reached 660c and averaged 556c. Feeder steers 400-550kg range topped at 621c, averaging 519c.
Advertisement
W and K Brown Trust, Ardentrive, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 794c, reaching $2470 to average $2324. AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 756c, reaching $2478 to average $2070. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 618c, reaching $1787 to average $1600. Seawright Investments, Comet Downs, Injune, sold Santa steers to 756c, reaching $1852 to average $1852.
Devbar Pty Ltd, Peppercorn, St George, sold Santa cross steers to 750c, reaching $1748 to average $1534. The Santa cross heifers sold to 632c, reaching $1380 to average $1207. John Russell, Culbara, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 742c, reaching $2133 to average $2039. Bondstock Pty Ltd, Maloneys, Roma, sold Cross breed steers to 734c, reaching $1699 to average $1412.
RD and EA Lister, sold Angus steers to 726c, reaching $2247 to average $2162. Lyle Brown, Mount Leigh, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 718c, reaching $1882 to average $1750. The Angus cross heifers sold to 574c, reaching $1435 to average $1435. Howson Family Trust, Tregarthyn, Miles, sold Angus cross steers to 708c, reaching $2081 to average $2081. The Angus cross heifers sold to 634c, reaching $1893 to average $1893.
Derbyshire Downs Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Derbyshire Downs, Augathella, sold Brahman cross steers to 698c, reaching $2607 to average $2289. The Angus cross heifers sold to 622c, reaching $1910 to average $1602. Raceview Past Co, Raceview, Charleville, sold Santa cross steers to 684c, reaching $2280 to average $1995. The Santa cross heifers sold to 550c, reaching $1627 to average $1627.
Hendon Park Pastoral, Hendon Park, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 678c, reaching $2788 to average $1960. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 586c, reaching $1804 to average $1653. Frantek P/L,, Roma, sold Angus steers to 642c, reaching $2583 to average $2075. JS Grazing, Longvale, Wandoan, sold Angus steers to 621c, reaching $3224 to average $2855.
S and R White Family Trust, Golden Green, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 618c, reaching $2369 to average $2201. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 570c, reaching $2046 to average $2046. Bangor Cattle Co, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 608c, reaching $1867 to average $1867. Ray W Thomas, Burrenbah, Mungindi, sold Charolais cross steers to 584c, reaching $2403 to average $2322.
Warren Point Pastoral Company, Warren Point, Mitchell, sold Hereford steers to 532c, reaching $2515 to average $2515. Spreadborough Pastoral Co, Finsbury Park, Roma, sold Doughtmaster steers to 532c, reaching $2494 to average $2407. KB and MD Mansfield, Bampi, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 530c, reaching $2765 to average $2670.
Heifers under 220kg topped at 688c and averaged 563c, heifers 220- 280kg topped at 646c and averaged 557c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 634c, averaging 516c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 570c, averaging 437c. Sharmarel Farming Trust, Old Cashmere, St George, sold Charolais heifers to 624c, reaching $1756 to average $1600.
Cows 300-400kg reached 348c and averaged 263c, cows 400kg-500kg range reached 382c and averaged 328c, and cows over 500kg topped at 365c, averaging 343c. Avago Station, Tanleigh, Roma, sold Brahman cows to 360c, reaching $1874 to average $1622.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.