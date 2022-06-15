Steers sell to firm market at Toogoolawah

David O'Brien, Taloorum, sold a quality run of Simmental and Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for $2490 and $2480/hd. Ferling Past, Kilcoy, sold a run of good quality lighter feeder steers 16-20 months old topping at $2280, $2290 and $2260/hd. C and J Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold a pen of Charolais cross Simmental steers 18 months old for $2260/hd. Lionel and Leanne Tinney, Harlin, sold a pen of Angus steers 16 months old for $2200. Justin Mangan, Nanango, sold a pen of Charolais cross steers 14-16 months for $2110/hd. Gina Drew, Mt Mee, sold Speckle Park steers 14 months old for $1950/hd.