Steers sell to firm market at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson & Boyd yarded 1500 head on Friday for their fortnightly store sale. A large percentage of the yarding were steers selling to a firm market with second grade cattle showing signs of easing. A quality line of feeder bullocks came to hand and sold fully firm to slightly dearer on the previous sale values.
David O'Brien, Taloorum, sold a quality run of Simmental and Charolais cross heavy feeder steers for $2490 and $2480/hd. Ferling Past, Kilcoy, sold a run of good quality lighter feeder steers 16-20 months old topping at $2280, $2290 and $2260/hd. C and J Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold a pen of Charolais cross Simmental steers 18 months old for $2260/hd. Lionel and Leanne Tinney, Harlin, sold a pen of Angus steers 16 months old for $2200. Justin Mangan, Nanango, sold a pen of Charolais cross steers 14-16 months for $2110/hd. Gina Drew, Mt Mee, sold Speckle Park steers 14 months old for $1950/hd.
Pratten and Ricardo, Kilcoy, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross steer 10 months old for $1990/hd. Sword Holding, Harlin, sold a line of 100 Droughtmaster backgrounder steers 12-16 months topping at $1910, $1880 and $1810. Monte Casino, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster and Angus cross weaner steers topping at $1820/hd. C and B Stretton sold Charolais weaner steers for $1720/hd. M and G Wilson, Blackbutt, sold angus cross weaner steers for $1770/hd.
A limited yarding of heifers came to hand and sold firm on previous rates. Mark and Sarah Connors sold Angus cross heifers 18 months old for $2200/hd. RSVP Trust, Wondai, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $2020/hd. Stark Contracting, Anduramba, sold Droughtmaster heifers 20 months old for $2060/hd. Gina Drew, Mt Mee, sold a quality pen of Speckle Park heifers 16 months old for $1840/hd.
Greg Hose, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $1450/hd. C and B Stretton, Blackbutt, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $1420 and $1410/hd. Mount Moon, Moogerah, sold a pen of six-month-old weaner heifers for $1400/hd.
A quality line of Droughtmaster PTIC cows six to nine years account Alan Deane, Conondale, topped at $3000 and $2900/hd. Rice Family Grazing sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster cows PTIC for $2900/hd.
