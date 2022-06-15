Steers sell to firm market at Toogoolawah

Queensland Country Life
Feeder steers sell to $2490 at Toogoolawah

June 15 2022 - 1:00am
Shepherdson & Boyd yarded 1500 head on Friday for their fortnightly store sale. A large percentage of the yarding were steers selling to a firm market with second grade cattle showing signs of easing. A quality line of feeder bullocks came to hand and sold fully firm to slightly dearer on the previous sale values.

