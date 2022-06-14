Queensland Country Life
ICPA voices concerns at students using distance ed by choice overwhelming isolated needs

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
June 14 2022 - 8:00pm
Fears distance ed students swamped by those using system by choice

Education Minister Grace Grace has reaffirmed the Queensland government's agreement for the need for geographically isolated students to be catered for adequately within the state distance education system.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

