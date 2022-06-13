Last week's Murgon combined agents weaner sale saw a decent crowd head to SBLX, braving the cold and early winter frosts to bid on several lines of quality local cattle.
With a mixed-quality yarding of 1027 head, demand for lighter weight cattle remained strong as heavier calves saw a slight ease on prices in comparison to previous sales.
Aussie Land and Livestock agent Corey Evans said the crowd were prepared to pay for the quality cattle, despite some of the regular buyers being absent from the sale.
"It was a pretty good day all round and I thought the lead of the cattle sold very well," he said.
"We probably saw a reduction with the lesser quality cattle, they might have been off the boil a little bit but I thought in general, it was pretty solid.
"I thought there was a fair crowd and there was definitely more demand for the quality cattle."
Mr Evans said that there was less demand from southern buyers due to the recent cold snap, but South Burnett producers will be in good stead for the winter season after months of high rainfall during the first half of the year.
"A fair few of the cattle will be staying local and then others are going into the North Burnett," he said.
"We probably didn't see as much of the southern support as we have been seeing, obviously with the cold weather and a bit of moisture in the south, so those guys probably weren't as keen on taking the weaners down into the cold.
"These few frosts are probably putting some of the local guys off at the moment, but the market is still pretty solid.
"There was quite a lot of people going hard on the lighter weight cattle and who will be sticking them away for winter.
"There's plenty of feed around, those guys who were able to get oats in early before it got too wet are having some seeing some good crops and it's just drying off enough now for the other guys to plant their oats country, but I think they'll all be looking at a pretty good season ahead."
Steers under 200kg made to 798.2c/kg, with an average of 623.55c/kg, while those between 200 and 280kg topped at 792.2c/kg and averaged 653.64c/kg. Steers in the 280 to 330kg category reached a top of 708.2c/kg and an average of 593.49c/kg, and those between 330 and 400kg topped at 556.2c/kg, averaging 545.5c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg reached a top of 650.2c/kg and an average of 586.04c/kg, while those in the 200 to 280kg category made to 638.2c/kg, averaging 555.05c/kg. Heifers between 280 and 330kg saw a top of 708.2c/kg, averaging 593.79c/kg, and those between 330 and 440kg made to 464.2c/kg, with an average of 464.2c/kg.
Bulls under 200kg reached a top and average of 700.2c/kg, while those in the 280 to 330kg made to 480c/kg.
Vendors Scott and Margie Madigan, Broadmere, Nanango, sold a line of Santa Gertrudis steers which made to 792.2c/kg.
The Madigan's were looking to sell some of their cattle after receiving significant rainfall over the last month, on top of their huge summer falls which resulted in multiple flood events.
Despite sodden paddocks and a couple of early frosts last week, the sale proved to be a smart move for the couple and they were very pleased with the demand for their quality steers.
