Quality service rolls on

FOR the past 33 years Eastern Spreaders has delivered some of the best farm equipment to growers throughout much of Australia.
They've stayed true to their mantra of being available anytime and a willingness to share their knowledge developed over the years as they have learned more about the machines they take to market.
From its base in Kerang in regional Victoria, Eastern Spreaders services the markets of Queensland, NSW, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania and parts of South Australia. They supply NDE Feed mixers and Renn throughout Australia.
"We've been in business since 1989," spokesman Stephen Freeman said.
"We have been involved with Marshall Spreaders since 1979 when my father worked for a different company and then went out on his own in '89. We've been importing the NDE feed mixers for 22 years, the rollers for four years.
"We have an extensive range of spares and are always happy to help."
Eastern Spreaders is a distributor of the famed RENN Rollers noted for their precision-machined 16" diameter rolls.
RENN's roller mill design, with its chill-cast rollers, has a proven track record of efficiency and serviceability and the larger rollers provide more capacity.
"The performance of the RENN Roller Mill is second-to-none and the 16" diameter outperforms any small diameter roller mill," Mr Freeman said.
"Normal rollers are 8-10" so we get more capacity out of the RENN rollers at 16" and because they are machined and grooved after having been cast you get a very true roll."
Eastern Spreaders has just acquired a machine from Canada allowing them to offer a re-conditioning and re-grooving service.
"We do what we call a drop-in kit. We have the two rollers and a bearing and you just drop in it and replace the rollers. There are machines are out there now that have a drop-on kit that have used rolls but haven't been re-conditioned," he added.
"So with this machine we can do the re-conditioning in-house. Drop in kits are about $12,000 but the re-conditioning will be about half the cost."
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
