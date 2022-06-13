Some of Central Queensland's top stud cattle exhibitors converged into the Beef Capital for the annual Rockhampton Show.
More than 200 stud cattle exhibits were nominated this year, allowing for a strong competition to be had.
Judging the Brahman section was Lawson Camm of Cambil stud, Prosperine, while judging the other breeds was Brett McCamley, Fernhills, Bajool.
Both judges joined to photographer Kent Ward of KB Consulting, to judge the Supreme Interbreed competition.
The Supreme Interbreed Male title went to Raglan Brahman bull called Mr Wilbur, who was led and exhibited by Aimee Olive of the Raglan stud, Raglan.
The title of Supreme Interbreed Female went to Glenlands D Bells 'N Whistles and calf, a Droughtmaster combo exhibited by Darren and Tayla Childs of Glenlands D stud, Theodore.
The Rockhampton Girls Grammar School (RGGS) took home the 'Champion Senior School' Interschool Challenge
The RGGS took the title over their neighbouring school Rockhampton Grammar by just three points, with St Brendans and St Ursula's were not far behind them either.
Champion Male Calf: Hazelton Sir David, Hazelton Brahmans
Reserve Champion Male Calf: Kenrol Django, Kenrol Brahmans
Champion Junior Female: Timbrel Miss Nala, Connor family
Reserve Champion Junior Female: Orana Halo 2140, McLennan Partnership
Champion Junior Bull: Kenrol Mr Makato, Kenrol Brahmans
Reserve Champion Junior Bull: MCL Viking 1888, McLennan Partnership
Champion Senior Female: Raglan Miss Brooke, Olive family
Reserve Champion Senior Female: Raglan Miss Denvah, Olive family
Grand Champion Female: Raglan Miss Brooke, Olive family
Champion Senior Bull: Raglan Mr Wilbur, Olive family
Reserve Champion Senior Bull: Fyrish Chevrolet 81, Dianne Sorley
Grand Champion Bull: Raglan Mr Wilbur, Olive family
Breeders Group: AI Raglan Brahmans
Sire's Progeny: Lancefields Boston, Hazelton Brahmans
Dam's Progeny: Bardia Madeline, Cadet Brahmans
Champion Junior Bull: Glenlands D Danger Zone, Glenlands D
Reserve Champion Junior Bull: Redskin Northern, Redskin Droughtmasters
Senior champion bull: Gold Crest M Shake Rex, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousines
Reserve champion senior bull: Eden Hills Riot, exhibited by Eden Hills Simbray
Junior Champion Female: Fernleigh Hazel, Pelling family
Reserve Junior Champion Female: Bullakeana Unique, Hanson Cattle Company
Grand champion senior female: Glenlands D Bells n Whistles, exhibited by Darren Childs.
Reserve champion senior female: Ramsey Creek Lilly, exhibited by J&J Wright
Breeders group champion: Glenlands D
Sire's progeny champion: Yaranndo Wylie, exhibited by Hanson Cattle Co
Grand champion bull: Gold Crest M Shake Rex, exhibited by Gold Crest Limousines
Grand champion cow: Glenlands D Bells n Whistles, exhibited by Darren Childs.
Supreme Male of Show: Raglan Wilbur
Supreme Female of Show: Glenlands D Bells n Whistles, exhibited by Darren Childs.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
