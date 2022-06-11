Horses running the gamut of needs, both recreational and for work, was the primary selection focus for the 85 lots catalogued for the Ag-Grow Elders Elite Horse Sale.
In all, 49 geldings and 36 mares have been drafted for the sale taking place from 8am on the final day of the Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days, Saturday, June 25.
Elders sale agent Anthony Ball said the offering will feature horses to suit mustering, campdrafting, challenges and all types of stock work, including horses suitable for ladies and youths.
"From cover to cover, the catalogue is packed with well bred, good going horses that are ready to go out to work or play," Mr Ball said.
Of the 40 horses offered for the 2021 sale, 35 sold for an 88 per cent clearance, to average $9829, and gross $344,000. The 2021 sale average was up by close to about $1500 on the 2020 result.
Topping the sale at $21,000 was Kooloombah Melody, sired by Romeos Restaurant and out of Kooloombah Serenade. The 11-year-old mare was presented by the Olive family, Apis Creek, Marlborough, and purchased by Simon Camm, Picardy Station, Moranbah.
"Elders aim to grow this sale to the highest level of auction standards, reaching a national audience through our extensive livestock network and proven online marketing skills."
Those unable to make the trip to Emerald for the sale can bid online from home through Elite Livestock Auctions.
"Elders has a good working relationship with Chris Norris at Elite Livestock, so we're excited to be working with him at Emerald."
To give prospective buyers a more accurate idea of which lots they want to bid on, the horses will be put through their paces working cattle, during pre-workouts from 2pm on Friday, June 24, at the Ag-Grow complex.
"These pre-workouts, will also be livestreamed through Elite Livestock Auctions, so those at home won't miss out. We're excited about this innovation for the sale."
View the catalogue, which will be fine-tuned until this publication goes to press, on the Elders Rural website.
For enquiries call Elders sale agents: Anthony Ball on 0428 275 499, Eliza Connors on 0419 644 813, Don Tucker on 0428 841 666 or Mark Scholes on 0409 694 696.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
