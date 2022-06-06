Queensland Country Life
Birdsville currently accessible only from the north

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated June 6 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:02am
An aerial shot shows the Diamantina cutting off Birdsville township from the road south to the racetrack (top of the image).

With the tourist season about to take off, authorities are monitoring the road situation in Far Western Queensland after the big wet.

