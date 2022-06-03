It's the weekend of competition that will determine the cowboys and cowgirls headlining the sport of pro-rodeo in the years to come.
The 2022 APRA Junior National Finals are just weeks away, and in four rounds across two days, Australia's top 40 juniors will compete in six championship events at Emerald on June 24 and 25.
Sarina cowboy Toby Hale, is leading the points tally for the Junior Cowboy title, and is this year's High Point Pro Tour Champion, with total earnings for the season sitting just over $21,000.
He will be heading into the Emerald arena for the junior bull ride, team roping, header and heeler, and the junior breakaway roping.
"My goal all season, and ever since I was a tiny competitor, I have wanted to win more than $20,000 and have the number one back number," Toby said.
"It's taken me until my last junior year to achieve that, but I'm stoked."
It makes perfect sense that Toby feels rodeo is just a way of life for him, something he can't remember being introduced to, given his parents, Warrick and Kathryn, are two of the sport's fiercest competitors who also have their own titles to their names.
"Mum and Dad have mentally and physically helped me grow, they've given me all the knowledge I have and they've taught me so much," Toby said.
"They are who I have to thank for getting me started, teaching me the fundamentals and helping me then excel."
Toby is building on the solid foundations his parents have provided, to carve his own path in the sport of professional rodeo - and if his goals, and visualisations have anything to do with it, this path will take him to the top.
"I want to obviously aim for the sky and beyond, I want to win everything - and in order to do that I can't practice every event, every day, but I can visualise it," Toby said.
"I visualise my goals and I've learnt just recently that while being young, having so much going on and doing so much, it's keeping focus on your goal that's important."
But for this year, and the Junior Finals, Toby is focused on his performance.
"For those two days I can make sure that I perform to the best of my ability," he said.
"As long as I do my best, that I've put in the work, and have the focus, that's the best I can do - win, lose or draw."
And beyond this year, Toby's goal is riding at the 2023 Ariat APRA NFR in the open bull ride, and winning the title.
"I'm visualising the bull, it'll be Gill Brothers' Cranky Face - he's unridden - so if I can visualise that and make it work it'd be pretty cool," Toby said.
