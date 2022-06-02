Queensland Country Life
Wandoan Soldier Settlers Avenue of Honour is acknowledged

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Karen Postle, Lavinia Tyrrell, and local government board member Susan Jarvis.

The Wandoan Soldier Settlers Avenue of Honour Project took out the Community Shaping category at the Queensland awards held last week.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

