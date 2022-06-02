The Wandoan Soldier Settlers Avenue of Honour Project took out the Community Shaping category at the Queensland awards held last week.
To celebrate Wandoan's rich history and the significant contribution of the 103 families who came to Wandoan through the Soldier Settler Scheme, The Avenue of Honour has been created.
Advertisement
Soldier Settlers was the name given to honourably discharged soldiers who were selected in a ballot between 1952 and 1954 to settle in Wandoan and given land to establish working farms.
In total, 103 families settled in Wandoan after being granted blocks of land in the scheme. The Wandoan Soldier Settler Scheme of the 1950s was integral to the development of the Wandoan community, helping to shape its success as an agricultural centre and close-knit community.
Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries Councillor Carolyn Tillman said the project was a fine example of successful collaboration between Council, the community, and industry.
"The Wandoan Soldier Settlers Avenue of Honour lines the pathway within O'Sullivan Park and features over 100 individual plaques commemorating each soldier settler family that moved to the area in the 1950s as part of the Commonwealth Government's Soldier Settlers Scheme," Cr Tillman said
"The Avenue of Honour - which was officially opened in April 2021 - has generated a fresh sense of community pride across the town and has led to further community projects in the area including a series of storytelling videos exploring the area's history, a new sculpture installation, new public mural, and fresh landscaping activations.
"This is a hugely significant project for Wandoan and vital in preserving our region's rich history, and it is fantastic Council has been able to bring the ideas of residents Pat Devlin and Bob Williams to life."
The initiative was delivered as part of Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package in partnership with the Wandoan community, Wandoan RSL Subbranch, The Regional Arts Development Fund, and Australia Pacific LNG operated by Origin.
The LGMA Community Shaping Award recognises a project or initiative that has educated and informed community opinion leading to sustainable, positive changes in the community.
This is the second consecutive year Western Downs Regional Council has taken out the Community Shaping Award, having won the same category in 2021 for its innovative pest management program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.