The fruits of more than 300 years of combined Simmental breeding experience will ensure buyers at the 2022 Queensland Simmental Bull Sale will be spoilt for choice when it comes to breed leading genetics.
In all, 114 bulls have been nominated for the sale at CQLX Gracemere on Monday, July 25, from 10am. The 14 studs who've selected bulls for inclusion in the sale represent every mainland state in Australia.
Stud Stock Marketing Services managing director Steven Manwill said the overall quality of the 2022 draft will be even better than the lots selected for last year's catalogue as a result of interstate studs selecting sires of a type truly suited to the Queensland producer.
"Where else in Australia (if not worldwide) can more than 100 carefully selected Simmental bulls from 2400 registered females and close to 300 recips be accessed at one time, in one location?," Mr Manwill said.
The sale has also improved the logistics supply chain in the last 12 months to ensure the number of lots on sale day includes at least 100 sires.
"The underlying principle of the sale is that the quality of bulls needs to improve every year. To ensure this, vendors who exceeded the sale average in 2021 have been allocated additional bulls for the sale, while the highly regarded Woonallee Simmentals stud will make their sale debut."
Mr Manwill said last year's sale represented great value for buyers with no pumped up prices and quality bulls available for every budget.
"A 100 per cent clearance rate was achieved with an average of $12,450 attained for the 82 bulls sold. This value for money was cemented in the breakdown of the figures, which saw 36 lots (44pc of the lots catalogued) sell for under $10,000."
During the sale and in the months post sale vendors have sold stud sires into numerous Queensland stud-based operations with more sold interstate. The two top priced bulls from the 2021 sale went into large scale Qld commercial crossbreeding operations.
Ray White Rural national livestock director Paton Fitzsimons said commercial producers are turning to the Simmental breed for better weight for age and in turn, improved profits.
"The growing trend is to use Simmentals in cross breeding operations. Over the last 10 years, there has been a big swing in Western Queensland, particularly in Central Queensland, away from purebreds to crossbreds and the Simmental breed is really starting to make a footprint on this market," Mr Fitzsimons said.
"The Simmental deliver on weight for age and they also meet a lot more buyers' selection criteria: businesses like our domestic supermarket chains want them and feed lotters can't get enough of them," he said.
Mr Manwill said the results spoke for themselves.
"Simmental infused cattle are increasingly being recognised as the cross breed of choice for Queensland beef herds when considering sale price and clearance rates for all Simmental sales in Queensland.
"Increasingly, Simmental-cross progeny are finding popularity within domestic and international beef markets, allowing producers to manage their risk by hedging their bets. A Simmental-cross simply makes good business sense."
The Manning family, Rosemount, Barcaldine, are experiencing great success with their crossbreeding operation.
The Manning's property manager Lee Grieve said they run a predominantly Charolais/Charbray/Brahman cross breeding herd, to which Simmental bulls were added as the option for their maiden heifers.
"The weight gains once the Simmental-cross calves are on the ground speak for themselves."
He said the Mannings have purchased bulls from the Queensland Simmental Bull Sale, and that they can't recommend the sale highly enough.
"The high quality and sheer range of the bulls on offer at the sale ensures there is one to suit all budgets and operations."
All bulls in the sale are DNA verified to sire, tested pesti-virus free, vet checked, morphology tested, mouthed and scanned, with no body clipping or hoof trimming permitted. Minimum vaccination include 3 Germ Blooded (Tick Fever), 7-1, 3-day, Pesti-Virus, and Botulism.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
