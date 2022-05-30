File picture: Sally Gall

Blackall agents yarded 2964 head of cattle at last Friday's weaner and store sale with the quality of stock described as "very high" across all categories.



The steer market ignited with competition very strong and light steers up to 220kg topping at 788.2c/kg.



The heifer markets followed suit with feeder wight heifers 350-400kg standing out and selling to a top of 538.2c/kg.



The yarding was drawn form Julia Creek, Hughenden, Winton, Aramac and all local areas.

The next Blackall sale will be a prime and store sale on June 2.

Tony and Taj Jones, Prairie Downs, Blackall sold a run of Simbrah feeder steers and heifers with the steers topping at 556.2c/kg weighing 405kg to return $2254/hd. The heifers topped at 538.2c/kg weighing 402kg to return $2163/hd

Regan and Tahlia Jensen, Prairie Downs, Blackall sold Charolais cross weaners with the steers selling to a top of 762.2c/kg weighing 210kg to return$1600/hd. The heifers sold to 652.2c/kg weighing 215kg to return $1402/hd.

Georgina Partnership #2, Caldervale, Tambo sold a run of Ultrablack feeder steers for 526.2c/kg weighing 447kg to return $2353/hd.

BK and DJ Johnson, Luthrie, Longreach sold a run of HGP treated Ultra Black steers topping at 636.2c/kg weighing 350kg to return $2228/hd.

DA and KA Gordon, ex-agistment Blackall, sold Angus cross steers for 552.2c/kg weighing 100kg to return $2208/hd.

Z Geltch, Aramac sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 660.2 weighing 355kg to return $2343/hd.

Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall sold Santa cross feeder steers for 536.2c/kg weighing 477kg to return $2557/hd.

CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall sold Hereford steers for 566.2c/kg weighing 440kg to return $2490/hd.

Pigurra Grazing, Forest Hill, Blackall sold Shorthorn steers for 548.2c/kg weighing 435kg to return $2386/hd.

RJ and TK Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine sold Shorthorn cross steers for 686.2c/kg weighing 316kg to return $2171/hd, while their Angus cross steers made 718.2ckg weighing 271kg returning $1945/hd.

CS & RH Angus, Glenariff, Prairie sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 636.2c/kg weighing 311kg returning $1977/hd.

Reece Zahl, Hathaway, Barcaldine sold Angus cross steers for 700.2c/kg weighing 250kg to return $1750/hd.

Weewondilla Past Co Pty Ltd, Weewondilla, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers for 694.2c/kg weighing 281kg to return $1954.01.

RK and AJ Mickan, Bustinia, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross steers for 788.2c/kg weighing 188kg to return $1482/hd.

CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall sold Hereford heifers for 534.2c/kg weighing 381kg to return $2035/hd.

Weewondilla Pastoral Co Pty Ltd, Weewondilla, Longreach sold Charolais cross heifers for 598.2c/kg weighing 253kg to return $1512/hd.

RK and AJ Mickan, Bustinia, Barcaldine sold Charolais cross heifers for 628.2c/kg weighing 196kg to return $1232/hd.

RJ and TK Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine sold Angus cross heifers for 590.2c/kg weighing 252kg returning $1486/hd.

BLJ Grazing, Dingo, sold Charolais cross steers for 724.2c/kg weighing an average of 243kgs for a return of $1762p/hd. They had also sold Charolais cross heifers for 632.2c/kg weighing an average of 232kgs for a return of $1466/hd.

AC and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine, sold Charolais cross steers for 540.2c/kg weighing 438kgs for a return of $2367/hd.

Coolreagh Trust, Wensley, Julia Creek, sold Charolais cross steers for 536.2c/kg weighing 375kgs for a return of $2010/hd.

Philbay Pty Ltd, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 390.0c/kg weighing 690kgs for a return of $2691/hd.

Ronlow Park Partnership, Ulcanbah, Pentland, sold Charolais cross mickeys for 644.2c/kg weighing 181kgs for a return of $1168/hd.

Linda Negus, Painted Acres, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 638.2c/kg weighing an average of 208kgs for a return of $1327/hd.

Crocker Rural Trust, Kynuna, Julia Creek, sold Brahman cross heifers for 506.2c/kg weighing 327kgs for a return of $1656p/hd. They also sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $2800/hd.

Tewinga Pastoral Holdings, Flora Downs, Mount Isa, sold Droughtmaster cross PTIC cows for $2250/hd.

BD Fegan, Kelloshiel, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 370.2c/kg weighing 582kgs for a return of $2157/hd.

Alice Downs Grazing Co, Alice Downs, Blackall sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 480.2c/kg averaging 508.2c/kg returning $2440/hd.

JL and LI Davison, Helen Downs, Julia Creek sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $3000/unit.

Samantha Davison, Helen Downs, Julia Creek sold Charolais cross steers for 524.2c/kg averaging 465kg returning $2437/hd.

M and K Leake, Gilliat South, Julia Creek sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 526.2c/kg averaging 396.9kg returning $2088/hd.

Mitchell Britton, Winhaven, Aramac sold Santa steers for 652.2c/kg weighing 305kg to return $1992/hd.

JR Fitzpatrick and H Jenkins, Ravensbath, Aramac sold Droughtmaster steers 716c/kg weighing 138.6kg to return $992/hd.

Patrick O'Toole, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster steers for 580c weighing 325kg to return $1885/hd.