Ann Adcock with a copy of her and co-author Julie Ramsay's book titled Birds of Western Queensland. Picture Helen Walker

When photographers, Ann Adcock and Julie Ramsay, were approached to produce a book for bird watchers, these good friends jumped at the chance.



The end result, Birds of Western Queensland, will be launched at the Outback Writers Festival at the Waltzing Matilda Centre, in June.

Advertisement Ad

Ann and Julie had previously met some 10 years and undertook the project after been approached by Geoff Close, who is the current chairman of the board of the Waltzing Matilda Centre, and president of the Outback Writers Festival.



Ann has previously written a number of books, and it was after she had a bird watching conversation with Geoff, the seed was sown.

"We jumped at the chance, " Ann said.

"Both of us were very excited to have the opportunity to spend two weeks around Winton photographing birds.



Ann said that once they got to Winton they realised the enormity of the task, but they preceded undaunted.

The pair, armed with their cameras headed into the 85,000 hectare Bladensburg National Park, as it is a premier bird watching location.

Advertisement Ad

"Overall we were pleased with what we got, but as birds move in response to the weather - and it was a dry winter in Winton - we travelled home via Cunnamulla and Eulo," Ann said.

According to Julie you don't need to be really experienced to have a good time finding birds.

"This book is designed for people who are fairly new to birding and who would like to know what birds they are seeing," Julie said.



The beautifully illustrated book has pictures of 130 birds with descriptions of more that 90 birds.



Many of the birds included were also found around Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall and Tambo areas.

They also spent time at Lark Quarry, Opalton, Old Cork Homestead while at Winton.

There were also spots along the Thomson River at Longreach and Lagoon Creek, near Barcaldine, where they stopped along the way.

"We visited the Lara Wetlands, just south of Barcaldine, which is a haven for birds as they seasonal migrate due to the food and water available," Ann said.

Birds of Western Queensland was edited by three of the most well respected bird watchers Tyde Bands, Michael Atzeni, and Joe Scanlan, who all have a wealth of knowledge of birds.

A report released in April, by Birdlife Australia reveals the economic impact of birdwatching tourism, along with domestic birding trips contribute an estimated $283 millions to the Australian economy annually, with much of this heading into regional communities.



Books will be available at the Waltzing Matilda Centre, Winton, Rhonda's Refits, Toowoomba, or on-line at outbackbooks.info