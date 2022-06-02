Make the Look Up and Live app part of your game plan

Safety first on the job: Ergon Energy Area Manager Matt Oar is urging agricultural workers to Look Up and Live when working near overhead powerlines, with their free app.

This article is sponsored by Ergon Energy Network.



As the crushing season and State of Origin series kick off this month, Ergon Energy is reminding cane farmers and harvester operators to think about their game plan for working near overhead powerlines.

With a host of relatives, friends and workmates who operate heavy vehicles, machinery and aircraft on farms and around the electricity network, Burdekin-based Area Manager Matt Oar is passionate about agricultural and electrical safety.

He's urging everyone to strengthen their defence this season by using Ergon's Look Up and Live app before they take the field at high-risk work sites.

"The top teams have a clear strategy for defence and attack well before they run on and maintain a laser focus over the course of the game," Mr Oar said.

"In the same way, when you're operating vehicles or machinery around powerlines, you need to plan the job, control the hazards, set your defences and look up and live while work is underway.

"With our free Look Up and Live app, you can check the location and heights of power poles and wires wherever you're planning to work and request safety advice tailored to your site."

For your safety and for your teammates on site, look up and live. When everyone goes home safely at the end of the day, we all win. - Area Manager, Matt Oar

After 432 accidental powerline contacts in Queensland last year, Ergon Energy is continuing to work with high-risk industries to prevent incidents through planning, hazard mitigation and situational awareness.

"We understand that no one goes to work intending to hit a powerline, but we are seeing far too many incidents and any contact with live powerlines has the potential to kill or cause devastating injuries," said Mr Oar.

"Last year our crews across the state responded to incidents involving trucks, tractors, harvesters, haul-out vehicles, excavators, spray rigs, augers and irrigation equipment.

"For your safety and for your teammates on site, look up and live. When everyone goes home safely at the end of the day, we all win."