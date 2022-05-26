Ross Jorgensen and Julian Laver of Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton with cattle from Allan Van Itallie. He sold Brangus steers for 770c/kg weighing 268kg to return $2065/hd. Picture: CQLX

With the continued wet weather in the region, agents saw an increased yarding of 1143 head at Gracemere on Wednesday.



It comprised of 548 steers, 414 heifers, 155 cows, three cows and calves and nine bulls.



Generally, it was a good quality line-up with cattle drawn from Mackay and Collinsville in the north to Miriam Vale in the south with condition good throughout.



The usual local processors were joined by the return of an additional processor after some absence and feeders were the regular local and near local operators.



Prices have improved in many categories partly due to improvement in the cattle and partly due to the extra competition.

Slaughter steers made 381c/kg to 381c/kg and averaged 381c/kg. Steers 500-600kg sold for 345c/kg to 448c/kg and averaged 420c/kg. Those 400-500kg made 362c/kg to 568c/kg and averaged 475c/kg. Steers weighing 330-400kg made 430c/kg to 606c/kg and averaged 510c/kg. Steers 280-330kg sold from 416c/kg to 724c/kg for an average of 593c/kg.Those 200-280kg made 426c/kg to 770c/kg and averaged 665c/kg while those under 200kg sold for 598c/kg to 770c/kg and averaged 642c/kg.

In the cow section, slaughter females made 312c/kg to 384c/kg averaging 375 c/kg. Cows 500-600kg sold from 358c/kg to 389c/kg averaging 377 c/kg.

Cows 400-500kg made 260c/kg to 422c/kg and averaged 366c/kg, those 330-400kg made 312c/kg to 352c/kg and averaged 346c/kg.

Cows under 330kg sold for 250c/kg to 250c/kg and averaged 250c/kg.

Heifers 500-600kg made 378c/kg to 426c/kg and averaged 383c/kg. Those weighing 400-500kg made 420c/kg to 458c/kg and averaged 444c/kg.

Heifers 330-400kg made 430c/kg to 480c/kg and averaged 447 c/kg. Those 280-330kg made 200c/kg to 580 c/kg and averaged 455c/kg.

The 200-280kg sold for 400c/kg to 672c/kg and averaged 607c/kg. Heifers under 200kg ranged from 508 c/kg to 672 c/kg and averaged 570 c/kg.

Cows and calves made $2680/unit to $3000/unit for an average of $2826/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 286c/kg to 360c/kg and averaged 334c/kg. The 500-600kg range made 318c/kg to 318 c/kg and averaged 318c/kg.

Those that were 400-500kg sold for between 318c/kg and 318c/kg for an average of 318c/kg.



Sale highlights

A Van Itallie, sold Brangus steers for 770c/kg weighing 268kg to return $2065/hd

J and J Ramm, Dululu sold pen of Charbray steers for 744c/kg weighing 258kg to return $1924/hd

GC and LM Ohl, Baralaba sold a run of 30 Charbray cross weaner steers to top at 696c/kg to avg 230kg to return $1601/hd

E and C Ryan, Nerimbera sold Brahman cows for 384c/kg weighing 607kg to return $2332/hd

J and C Ellrott, Morinish, sold a pen of Braford cows for 374c/kg weighing 556kg to return $2080/hd

Lenera Farm Trust, Ilbilbie, sold Brangus cows for 389c/kg weighing 549kg to return $2136/hd

J and J Ramm, Dululu sold Charbray heifers for 458c/kg weighing 432kg to return $1979/hd

J Baccon, Bajool sold Droughtmaster heifers for 536c/kg weighing 258kg to return $1386/hd

Olive Brahmans, Marlborough sold Brahman heifers for 550c/kg weighing 244kg to return $1341/hd

JW and ME Blyton, Jambin sold Angus cross weaner heifers for 620c/kg weighing 185kg to return $1148/hd

Arresso Investments Pty Ltd, Gogango sold Brahman cross PTIC Heifers to return $2100/hd

Unity Pastoral, Charters Towers sold a run of 59 Brahman PTIC cows to top at $2025/hd with a $1920/hd average.