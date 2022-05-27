View + 3 Photos

Rodeo in Australia has a rich history.



Its origins are in the outback with the pioneering stockmen and drovers, and there is no other sport in the country that can claim such a strong link to the day-to-day skills and practices of these tough characters.



Men were up with the sun to ride a rough horse before their work-day began. Working and handling wild cattle was part of daily work life. Informal matches between renowned horsemen were held.



Stations boldly boasted they had a horse that couldn't be ridden, and men would willingly take on the challenge. And so, rodeo began.



Over 150 years, rodeo in Australia has developed from part of day-to-day work life, to a professional championship-event sport, that attracts significant financial investment, support and corporate partnerships.



Rodeos are a social and sporting highlight for many rural and regional communities, raising millions of dollars for community projects and charities every year.



With such a significant sporting heritage to draw on, the Australian Rodeo Hall of Fame (HOF), housed within the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's (APRA) Rodeo Heritage Centre in Warwick, is focused on acknowledging the efforts made during the sport's development.



"With the APRA going nearly eighty years now, there is significant history within the sport and there have been plenty of people who have contributed over this time, so it's important we recognise them," spokesperson for the HOF committee Darryl Kong said.



"And with rodeo really lifting in popularity and professionalism in the last 12 months, as a spectator sport, it's great to have the opportunity to show these people - the newcomers to the grandstands and the membership, just how important the history is.



"We feel it's important to educate them on the history of the Association and the sport-and those who have helped make it what it is today."



This year, the HOF will recognise six inductees - Tex Mooney, Barry Jones, Jack Sullivan, Basil Gollan, Des Stefferson and the Taroom Rodeo Committee.



"This year's cowboys and committee, will join the existing 30-odd inductees, it's really a prestigious honour and we're very proud to be able to shine a light on the contribution these people have made to rodeo and share this," Mr Kong said.



Inductees will be formally recognised later in the year, with a function at the APRA's Rodeo Heritage Centre.



With renewed investment and support, the ARHC (originally funded by the Australian government, the Warwick Shire Council and the APRA), is about to undergo a three-year reinvigoration project to improve the centre into a space that's immersive, allowing someone of any age to experience the history of rodeo and be educated on its history.



All entry to the ARHC during 2022 will be gold coin donation, with tour and group bookings welcome.

