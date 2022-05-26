Randal and Juanita Breen, based at Goomburra, are one of the beneficiaries of the Lachlan Hughes Foundation. Picture: Sally Gall

They might call themselves 'braille farmers' but Randal and Juanita Breen are feeling their way into the animal production industry in the Scenic Rim with confidence, thanks to the support of regenerative farming support.

The couple, first generation farmers with eight years under their belts, operate what they call a stacked integrated farming system at Goomburra in order to heal an exhausted landscape as well as receive an income stream.

A rotation of poultry, a diverse cover crop and cattle, plus pigs in their own niche, is used on their undulating farming country that's been under the plough for 120 years.



"There's been a lot of soil lost - it was in that classic six month bare fallow, six month monocultured cropping state," Mr Breen said.



"The organic matter had dropped from 9 per cent down to 1.2pc when we arrived.

"It was very clear that it had been overgrazed and it was challenging to even work out how to generate an income.

"Then we discovered regenerative ag and holistic management; we saw that as a critical way to start increasing organic matter, building biodiversity."

Advertisements for a Lachlan Hughes Foundation scholarship and its focus on building knowledge in young and new farmers piqued their interest.



Although they didn't receive a scholarship, they were one of two couples - Sam and Alina Hart at Blackall are the others - who are receiving extra support from the foundation, which they're planning to use to undertake a biodynamics course.



"There's a whole range of amazing producers that have come in front of us that we can look to and follow, and then find the system that works for us," Mr Breen said.

