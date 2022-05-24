Downs Rugby like everyone else is enduring prolonged rain events.
Unfortunately, Round 5 of the RDO Equipment Senior A, B and C Men's fixtures had to be abandoned due to weather almost a fortnight ago.
Advertisement
Luckily, all senior fixtures including a full round of the STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s proceeded on Saturday.
STAG Machinery Teenage Club Rugby has reached the business end of the season with semi-finals of the competition to be held on Friday evening at Highfields Sport and Recreation Park.
Tickets are on sale for the Teenage Boys and the Mort and Co Teenage Girls 7s Grand Finals at Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium on June 3.
Toowoomba Rangers are one competition point clear atop the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade Men's ladder after six rounds, followed at their heels by the Dalby Wheatmen and in third place the Goondiwindi Emus.
The Rangers travelled on the bus to the Fish Tank to play the Condamine Cods, with the Rangers prevailing 24-8.
The Dalby Wheatmen had a narrow 13-10 victory over the Roma Echidnas away at Gallas Fox Park.
Goondiwindi Emus hosted the Gatton Blackpigs at Riddles Oval and in a dominant display, scored 14 tries to Blackpigs one with a 96-12 score line.
In the constant rain at USQ Rugby Oval, the USQ Saints and the Toowoomba Bears went to the sheds tied at halftime and another 40 minutes of Rugby could not change the deadlock with a 14-all draw declared at full-time.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Men's, the Bill Flamsteed Premiership race, is also tight with the USQ Saints and the Dalby Wheatmen tied on 20 competition points followed by the Toowoomba Rangers and Goondiwindi Emus.
In the match of the round, were last year's premiers Dalby Wheatmen with a 28-20 victory over 2019 premiers St George Frillnecks.
The E S Dooney Hayes C Grade Verfact Traffic Premiership race has welcomed the buoyant South Burnett Thrashers, whom are first place on the ladder, unbeaten in 2022, followed by Roma, Dalby and Goondiwindi.
STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup hosted carnivals at Riddles Oval and the Fish Tank on Saturday.
Roma Echidnas White are still atop the ladder, followed by Toowoomba Bears and the Condamine Codettes.
Downs Rugby is fielding an unprecedented eight XV-a-side representative teams to compete in the South Queensland Country Championships at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on June 10-11.
From these Championships, SQ Country selectors will choose players in U13,14,16 Teenage Boys, U15 Teenage Girls XVs, U19 Colts, and Senior Men and Women after games against Sunshine Coast Stingrays and the Gold Coast Cyclones.
SQ Country will compete against Central Queensland and North Queensland at the QCRU 2022 State Championships held by Downs Rugby from July 1-3 at Toowoomba Sports Ground and Toowoomba Grammar School.
Stand out players from these Championships in U13,14,16 Teenage Boys and U15 Teenage Girls XVs will go into camp and represent Queensland Country v City on July 6 at Toowoomba Sports Ground.
Advertisement
Lastly, the Toowoomba Rangers have a second chance to host their annual Ladies Day on Saturday at Gold Park, versing Roma Echidnas and St George Frillnecks in B Grade.
We look forward to uninterrupted rugby with some welcome vitamin D. The venues require sun to recover. Bring on teenage finals and representative rugby!
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership
Round 6
Cods B Grade 7 (Tries: H. Cochrane. Conversions: Z. Reid) def by Rangers B Grade 32 (Tries: T. Kidston, H. Magriplis, S. Bougoure, T. Vinson, Z. Howe, T. Pearce. Conversions: T. Kidston)
USQ B Grade 19 (Tries: C. Gadd- weazel, M. Van staden, I. Tagituimua. Conversions: M. Van staden (2) def Bears B Grade Men 3 (Penalty goals: C Lockwood)
Advertisement
Emus B Grade 70 (Tries: W. West (2), M. Bell, L. Morris (2), L. Power, C. Garland, B. Morris, L. Smith, B. Dillon, H. Tyser, L. Waide. Conversions: L. Smith (4), W. West) def Warwick B Grade 0
Frillnecks B Grade 20 (Tries: O Armstrong, T. Mcdonnell (2). Conversions: J. Knight. Penalty goals: J. Knight) def by Dalby B Grade 28 (Tries: S. Weier (2), E. Nuttall. Conversions: R. Gale (2). Penalty goals: R. Gale (3)
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade
Round 6
USQ A Grade 14 (Tries: E. Mccorley-johnson, S. Ah mein. Conversions: P. Alberts (2) draw Bears A Grade Mens 14 (Tries: L. Puig, L. Van der laan. Conversions: W. Jackson (2)
Roma Echidna's A Grade 10 (Tries: A. Riley. Conversions: J. Massingham. Penalty goals: J. Massingham) def By Dalby A Grade 13 (Tries: A. Turner, S. Laffy. Penalty goals: R. Gale)
Advertisement
Cods A Grade 8 (Tries: S. Warby. Penalty goals: S. George) def by Rangers A Grade 24 (Tries: C. Raratabu, D. Jackson, A. Fessey, B. Murray. Conversions: B. Murray (2)
Emus A Grade 96 (Tries: J. Cook, S. Tweedy (2), B. White, T. Jobling (2), M. Jamieson, J. Harris, W. Gilbert, T. Sullivan (2), S. Jobling, J. Klein, T. Halford. Conversions: W. Gilbert (13) def Black Pigs A Grade Opens 12 (Tries: Team (1), H. Webster. Conversions: N. Loughnan)
Stag Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s
Round 4
Black Sows Opens 5 (Tries: L. Waern) def Filly Frillies Women's 7s 0
Black Sows Opens 7 (Tries: S. Reynolds. Conversions: S. Reynolds) def Dalby Women's 7s 0
Advertisement
Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 0 def by Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 48 (Tries: J. Laverty, R. Wiedman (2), M. Jakins, L. Rayment, K. Jackson, C. Jackson, R. Donpon. Conversions: M. Jakins, H. Jakins (2), K. Jackson)
Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 12 (Tries: I. Murphy, M. Wilms. Conversions: M. Wilms) def by Roma Echidna's Blue Women's 7s 27 (Tries: B. Irwin (3), E. Chandler, H. Ownsworth. Conversions: E. Chandler)
Codettes Women's 7s 21 def USQ Women's 0
Codettes Women's 7s 22 (Tries: M. Penfold (3), J. Penfold. Conversions: M. Penfold) def Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 5 (Tries: T. Littleton)
Roma Echidna's Blue Women's 7s 0 def by Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 57 (Tries: M. Jakins, L. Rayment (2), K. Jackson (2), J. Rowbotham (2), R. Wiedman, C. Jackson. Conversions: M. Jakins, L. Rayment, K. Jackson, J. Rowbotham, R. Wiedman, C. Jackson)
Roma Echidna's Blue Women's 7s 0 def by Codettes Women's 7s 36 (Tries: B. Penfold (3), M. Penfold (2), C. Fenwicke. Conversions: C. Fenwicke, M. Penfold, B. Penfold)
Advertisement
USQ Women's 0 def by Roma Echidna's Blue Women's 7s 21
USQ Women's 0 def by Rangers Bullettes Women's 7s 21
USQ Women's 0 def by Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 21
Emus Women's 7s 0 def by Bears Women's 7s 47 (Tries: M. Leicht (3), A. Ramsay, Z. Geiger (2), A. Healey. Conversions: M. Leicht (2), Z. Geiger (3), A. Healey)
Emus Women's 7s 0 def by Dalby Women's 7s 36 (Tries: T. Clarson, E. Beil, K. Tankey (4). Conversions: Team (1), K. Tankey, T. Clarson)
Bears Women's 7s 32 (Tries: M. Leicht (3), T. Logan, L. Black, Z. Geiger Conversions: Z. Geiger) def Black Sows Opens 7 (Tries: S. Reynolds Conversions: S. Reynolds)
Advertisement
Bears Women's 7s 22 (Tries: A. Healey, Z. Geiger, M. Leicht, K. Ewart Conversions: Z. Geiger) def Dalby Women's 7s 7 (Tries: E. Beil Conversions: E. Beil)
Bears Women's 7s 41 (Tries: L. Black, A. Healey, A. Ramsay (2), Z. Geiger, T. Logan, M. Leicht Conversions: Z. Geiger, T. Logan, A. Ramsay) def Filly Frillies Women's 7s 0
Roma Echidna's White Women's 7s 26 (Tries: R. Wiedman (2), M. Jakins, J. Rowbotham Conversions: H. Jakins (2), J. Rowbotham) def Codettes Women's 7s 0
Dalby Women's 7s 27 (Tries: K. Tankey, T. Clarson, S. Wreford (2), S. Smith Conversions: K. Tankey) def Filly Frillies Women's 7s 5 (Tries: O. Hoolihan)
Filly Frillies Women's 7s 17 (Tries: O. Hoolihan (2), E. Lamprecht. Conversions: O. Hoolihan) def Emus Women's 7s 5 (Tries: S. Dodds)
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership
Advertisement
Round 6
Roma Echidna's C Grade 17 (Tries: N. Cook, J. Buttenshaw, T. Kirby. Conversions: T. Kirby) def Dalby C Grade 6 (Penalty goals: E. Nuttall (2)
South Burnett C Grade 33 (Tries: C. Holding (2), M. Jensen (2), M. Boino. Conversions: M. Jensen (2), S. Junior tale (2) def Bears C Grade Men 12 (Tries: Team (2). Conversions: Team (1)
Emus C Grade 17 (Tries: P. Cooper (2), B. Corish. Conversions: J. Harrison) draw Black Pigs C Grade Opens 17 (Tries: Team (3). Conversions: Team (1)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.