Queensland Country Life
Home/News

BAM Pastoral focuses on commercial aspects of goat herd

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
May 31 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LIKE many producers in the state's west, trapping wild goats was a bonus for the McKenzie family and complimented the rest of their livestock operation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.