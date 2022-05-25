Who will win this year's Sire Shootout?

Entries in this year's ACM Sire Shootout are now open to bull breeders across the country.

But you'll need to be quick, it will close at 5pm, June 9.

The highly successful online competition is open to any bulls for genuine sale in 2022 who will vie for more than $17,000 in cash and prizes thanks to GDL, Droughtmaster Australia and Riverina.

Entrants must submit one side-on photo and no more than 30 seconds of video footage to be judged by three industry leaders.

This year's entry form also welcomes raw scans and EBV data.

"Sire Shootout was established at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns when we were forced to adapt the way we marketed our products," ACM's Lucy Kinbacher said.

"Since then, it has grown to become one of the most cost-effective marketing opportunities but is also keenly followed by the beef industry, here and overseas.

"Many people will be counting down the days until they can tune into the livestreamed shows on June 28, 29 and 30.

"KBV Penfold and Barronessa Holloway wrote their names into the history books in 2020 and 2021. Who will be next?"

For a $200 entry fee (plus GST), the supreme and runner up bull will receive $7000 and $3000 cash respectively along with $1000 Riverina vouchers and $1000 ACM vouchers each.

The first three placegetters from each class will receive $300 ACM advertising vouchers, there is $500 for the Viewers' Choice winner, and the top price Sire Shootout bull will receive a $500 ACM advertising voucher.

Simply visit your favourite masthead below to enter:

Each stud can nominate a maximum of four bulls, which must be registered with a breed society and for sale this year either privately or at a public auction.

The competition is open to Australian animals only.