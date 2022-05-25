Queensland Country Life
2022 Sire Shootout entries open until June 9

Updated June 6 2022 - 11:16pm, first published May 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Who will win this year's Sire Shootout?

Entries in this year's ACM Sire Shootout are now open to bull breeders across the country.

