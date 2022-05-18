Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 760c at Dalby

May 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Light yearling steers average 20c better at Dalby

Continuing widespread rain across the state cancelled a number of cattle sales. and reduced the supply of stock at Dalby to 1935 head.

