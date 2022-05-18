Light yearling steers average 20c better at Dalby

Continuing widespread rain across the state cancelled a number of cattle sales. and reduced the supply of stock at Dalby to 1935 head.
Included in the smaller line-up was 463 head from Birdsville with the remaining 1472 from the limited local supply areas.
Advertisement
Export buyer attendance was good, however not all were operating. The usual feed and trade buyers plus restockers were in attendance and active in the market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock averaged 20c/kg better.
Yearling steers to feed sold to strong demand for the quality penned. Most classes of light and medium weight yearling heifers receive strong support, however heavy weight yearling heifers to feed improved in price.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks generally sold to firm demand. The small yarding of cows sold within a few cents of the previous week's level.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 760c with a good sample averaging 690c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 572c to 607c with sales to 688c, with some in the same weight range returning to the paddock making to 760c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 524c and made to 548c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to a top of 672c with a good sample averaging 603c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 479c to 571c with sales to 654c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 518c to average 501c/kg.
A fair sample of heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 421c and 424c respectively with some to the wholesale meat trade reaching 470c/kg. Full mouth bullocks from far western districts averaged 407c and made to 412c/kg.
Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock made to 370c to average 352c/kg. Good heavy weight cows to export processors averaged 370c with some to 376c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 346c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3800/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.