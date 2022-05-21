Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Fresh food supply chain problems impacting nation's health

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 21 2022 - 9:00pm
Country depends on fresh Aussie produce

Concerns around the rising costs of living have featured strongly in political debate during the federal election campaign. The humble lettuce became the symbolic centre of political commentary and the idea that it could cost the same as a cup of coffee raised eyebrows across the nation.

