The best of the best in pro-rodeo are heading north to Nebo. And they have their eyes on the prize - a bumper $74,000 payout pool.
Among the record-breakers and champions entered is 2021 Ariat APRA All Around Champion Cowboy Terry Evison, who is one of nearly 80 southerners ready to give the Nebo Rodeo crowd something to see.
"The competition is going to be tough. The prize pool is luring the best of the sport so they'll all be there," Terry said.
"It'll be good and tough to win, but good to win."
But it's the battle for the win that the Nebo Rodeo Committee has deliberately included in its event strategy.
"We want it to be huge. We want to give the crowd a spectacle - more than what they pay for," Nebo Rodeo Committee chairman Jarrod Deguara said.
"That's why we bring the best bulls, the best broncs, and why we've got the best timed-event stock in Australia, because if we don't have the competitors, we don't have a rodeo."
And what a rodeo it's shaping up to be.
A total of 360 competitors, across eight championship-point events, will be giving it their absolute all to take home some of the money on offer.
The event's most southern competitor, Tasmanian Laura Marshall, will be going up against 64 other breakaway ropers in what will be one of the event's biggest battles.
"After travelling north for the Easter Run of rodeos I thought 'why not?'. The prize pool is going to ensure good competition," Laura said.
"I'm flying up and loaning a horse from Kylie Ferguson - and to have someone willing to lend you their horse is just huge; I can't put it into words.
"I won't be thinking about the intense competition. I'm going to catch up with friends and have a good rodeo. If I do well, that's a bonus."
And All Around Champion Terry Evison will have his work cut out for him, entered in three events - team roping, calf roping and steer wrestling - he too is flying-up and borrowing horses.
"I'll ride a horse of Ben Smith's - it's a horse I normally ride when competing in team roping - and then Shane Iker's steer-wrestling horse. When he comes south he will ride mine, so it's just what you do in rodeo."
Despite his goal being back-to-back champion titles, Terry will also be taking the focus off the win.
"I try not to worry about it the win - once you worry about winning, and winning money, it makes it harder to achieve."
If you're keen to catch the best of the sport in action, check in on the Nebo Rodeo page for a full program but remember, no tickets at the gate, pre-purchase only - https://isaactickets.com.au/event/13673
