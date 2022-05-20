Queensland Country Life
$74,000 payout pool up for grabs at Nebo Rodeo

By Amy Walker
May 20 2022 - 7:00am
The best of the best in pro-rodeo are heading north to Nebo. And they have their eyes on the prize - a bumper $74,000 payout pool.

