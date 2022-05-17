Online cattle numbers drop

Queensland cattle numbers dropped significantly last week to total 2220 head offered, largely a result of widespread rain. Weaner and yearling steer categories registered the largest drop in listings, while PTIC cow numbers rose to list 611 head.
PTIC cows averaged $3 easier at $3083/hd. A line of 88 Brangus PTIC cows from Pentland aged two to four years and weighing 470kg lwt returned $2920/hd. Joined to Brangus bulls, the PTIC cows are destined for a long trip south to Nyngan, NSW.
Steers 200-280kg dropped $73 to average $1728/hd. A line of 43 Charolais cross steers from Kilkivan aged six to eight months and weighing 223kg lwt returned $1810/hd, or 813c/kg lwt.
Steers 330-400kg fell $142, to $2043/hd. A line of 34 Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Miles aged 14 to 17 months and weighing 388kg lwt returned $2300/hd.
Heifers 330-400kg averaged $32 higher, at $2167/hd. A line of 60 Droughtmaster cross heifers from Chinchilla aged 15 to 18 months and weighing 350kg lwt returned $2025/hd.
Queensland sheep numbers reached a total of 6507 head last week, an increase of 3800 from the previous week. Merino wether lambs and NSM Merino ewe offerings saw the largest rise in numbers, totaling 1375 and 1938 head respectively.
NSM Merino ewes averaged $36 higher at $157/hd. A line of 400 20 to 21-month-old ewes from Cunnamulla weighing 55kg lwt returned $245/hd and will travel to Nyngan, NSW.
Merino wether lambs held firm to average $121/hd. A line of 1000 store wether lambs from St George weighing 40kg lwt returned $132/hd and will travel to a buyer in the NSW Riverina.
