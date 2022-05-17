Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers 330-400kg average $32 higher at $2167/hd

May 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online cattle numbers drop

CATTLE

Queensland cattle numbers dropped significantly last week to total 2220 head offered, largely a result of widespread rain. Weaner and yearling steer categories registered the largest drop in listings, while PTIC cow numbers rose to list 611 head.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.