Limousin cross heifers with calves at foot sell for $4050 at Laidley

May 16 2022 - 12:00am
Cows and calves sell to excellent rates at Laidley

A rain affected yarding of 152 cattle were sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

