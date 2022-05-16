Cows and calves sell to excellent rates at Laidley

A rain affected yarding of 152 cattle were sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
Vendors who managed to get their cattle in were rewarded with a rise in the market. Cows and calves in particular sold to excellent rates.
Bernard Mahon, Stockyard, sold a pen of first calf Limousin cross heifers with calves at foot for $4050. Bernard also sold cows and calves for $3525 and $3000, a pen of PTIC cows for $2400, PTIC heifers for $2220 and Brahman cross weaner heifers for $1480.
The Olm family, Ropeley, sold Charbray yearling steers for $2140 and $2120, Brangus weaner steers for $1860 and Charolais weaner heifers for $1580. Fred Scott, Veradilla, sold yearling Limousin steers for $2030 and steers, six to seven months, for $1680.
Jemma Walker, Fordsdale, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3150 and $2575 and steers for $2300. Michalex Rural, Rockmount, sold Hereford steer calves for $1360.
