Pulling off an agricultural show at the moment is quite a feat, given firstly the pandemic restrictions that needed to be overcome and then the massive rain events that have been cancelling events over many parts of Queensland.
Although they had to call off the cattle and sheep sections, and dressage on day one, the Charleville and South West Queensland Show Society organisers are breathing a sigh of relief that the show was able to go on.
Advertisement
It was thanks to cancellations elsewhere, the Longreach Show included, that 250 dogs entered the sheepdog competition, and thankfully a mob of Dorpers close to town were able to be mustered in for the event.
According to organisers, competitors from all over southern Australia, Tasmania included, took part.
Apart from that, horses and poultry were the only other livestock on show, along with a fleece competition that had seven times as many entries as last year.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.