House prices right around regional Australia are booming.
Sales results have more than doubled in almost 100 regional towns/suburbs around the country over the past five years.
And they're not all where you'd expect, check out our list.
Prices have doubled or even more in the past five years in these regions, new research from property analyst PropTrack shows.
The regional housing boom comes at a rare time in history for the bush where farmland prices are also making records.
Australian farmland prices have soared by almost a third in just a year in some states, according to Rural Bank's recent Australian Farmland Values report.
House prices are doing even better than farms, according to this latest research.
Again, it is the pandemic-induced exodus of city people to the country which is applying the blowtorch to prices.
Good news for sellers but a challenge for those looking to buy into the country, especially for locals who find themselves unable to compete with higher-salaried city folk.
These city residents looking for a new life in the country arrive with a fistful of dollars from their sale of their own city home.
The PropTrack statistics show where median home prices rose 100 per cent or more from 2017 to March this year.
The data needs at least 30 sales or more over a year to be included in the table.
A coastal town on Queensland's Sunshine Coast recorded the biggest rise overall, with an almost 200 per cent increase in sales results over the past five years.
Sunshine Beach near the super popular Noosa Heads saw its median house price rise from an already handy $1.2 million to $3.5 million.
Not all city people are choosing to stay within the state borders on their shift, Queensland has seen many new arrivals from Sydney and Melbourne.
The adjacent Noosa suburb of Sunrise Beach witnessed a median price rise from $735,000 to $1.75 million.
The best performer in NSW was the small town of Berridale on the Monaro Plain near Cooma - median house prices jumped from a modest $212,000 to $600,000 in five years.
Not far away but right among the snowfields is Jindabyne which saw house prices rise from $525,000 to $1.4m.
In Victoria, the biggest rise was seen at coastal Anglesea on the Great Ocean Road with a rise from $652,000 to $1.6m.
Another out of the way coastal town in Gippsland called Venus Bay (population 950) saw house prices rise from an affordable $257,000 to $619,000 in five years.
South Australia surprisingly only had one entry in the top 96 with Gilberton which saw house prices rising from $465,000 to $.1m in the five years.
Gilberton is an inner city suburb of Adelaide on the banks of the River Torrens.
Across in Western Australia is the Pilbara's Pegs Creek which recorded a median house price rise from $230,000 to $460,750.
Pegs Creek (population about 2000) is a suburb of Karratha which enjoys iron ore and natural gas shipping from the port of Dampier.
Tasmania is on the list many times.
The island state's best performer on the list is Primrose Sands which saw house price rises from $200,000 to $510,000 in the five years.
Primrose Sands (population 1050) has a lot of holiday homes on the rugged south-east coast near Sorell.
One of the more affordable buys on the list was the former mining town of Queenstown on Tasmania's west coast where prices rose from $65,000 to $160,000.
Another of the cheapies on the list is Victoria's North Wonthaggi where median house prices rose from $256,000 to $605,000.
It is a suburb of the Gippsland town of Wonthaggi but the advantage of this seaside locale over other coastal areas in the east of the state is its proximity to Melbourne which is about 130km away.
A recent University of Melbourne study found 80pc of people moving to the country settled within 150km of their former city home.
It again suggests the city escapees were hedging their bets on a call back to the office after restrictions lifted, staying within a two hour commute of the major cities.
But that can't be said of many of those towns and suburbs on this list where lifestyle appears to be the motivation for the increased demand for regional properties.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
