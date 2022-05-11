Cow market stronger at Dalby

Yearling steers under 200kg made to a top of 828c to average 812c/kg. The under 280kg lines made to 786c to average 670c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 605c to 623c and sold to 651c, with some to restockers reaching 700c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 604c with a good sample averaging 545c/kg.

