Queensland Country Life
Cows returning to the paddock improved up 30c/kg at Dalby

May 11 2022 - 11:00pm
Cow market stronger at Dalby

Good falls of rain across the general supply area reduced the number of stock by 1194 head to 2338 at Dalby.

