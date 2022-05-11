Cow market stronger at Dalby

Good falls of rain across the general supply area reduced the number of stock by 1194 head to 2338 at Dalby.
Cattle continued to be drawn from a wide area with 748 head from far western Queensland, 266 from New South Wales, and 104 from South Australia, with the remaining 1220 head from the local supply area.
All the regular export processors were in attendance and operating, plus a good lineup of trade and feeder operators and restockers.
Prices generally improved across a number of classes with medium and heavy weight yearling steers to feed gaining 25c and up to 40c/kg in places.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock averaged 9c/kg dearer. Yearling heifers to feed were noticeably dearer and heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 31c/kg better.
Grown steers and bullocks to export processors sold to good demand. All classes of cows experienced a stronger market with export processor lines 6c to 10c/kg dearer. However cows returning to the paddock improved in price by over 30c/kg.
Yearling steers under 200kg made to a top of 828c to average 812c/kg. The under 280kg lines made to 786c to average 670c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 605c to 623c and sold to 651c, with some to restockers reaching 700c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to the occasional 604c with a good sample averaging 545c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 698c with the under 280kg classes reaching 670c to average 619c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 540c to 582c with sales to 618c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed averaged 472c and made to 534c/kg.
Bullocks to export processors made to 433c to average 426c, with a couple to the wholesale meat trade reaching 492c/kg. Medium weight plain condition cows returning to the paddock made to 376c to average 356c/kg. Good heavy weight cows to export processors made to 383c with a large sample averaging 375c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 364c/kg. PTIC cows sold open auction made to $2800/head.
