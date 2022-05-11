Weaner steers top at 788c at Roma

A total of 2815 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 788c and averaged 700c, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 748c and averaged 589c. Steers in the 280-350kg range reached 716c and averaged 611c, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 646c and averaged 550c. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 544c and averaging 492c. Cows and calves hit $2900/unit.
Euthulla Holdings Pty Ltd, Euthulla, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 770c reaching $2031 to average $1794. WJ and MK Wilson, Wilmavale West, Morven sold Bradford cross steers to 716c reaching $2052 to average $1563. The Braford cross heifers sold to 616c reaching $1315 to average $1315. PR and MC Maunder, Wilga Lea, Wallumbilla sold Hereford steers to 674c reaching $2338 to average $2163. The Hereford heifers sold to 600c reaching $1796 to average $1693.
Dalmally Grazing Co, Dalmally, Roma sold Droughtmaster steers to 650c reaching $1568 to average $1459. Droughtmaster heifers sold to 544c reaching $1261 to average $1261. AJ and CJ Adams, Allo-Omber, Barcaldine sold Murray grey cross steers sold to 648c reaching $2239 to average $1968. Salco Cattle Co, Lagoon Creek, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 634c reaching $2409 to average $2043. The Charolais cross heifers 626c reaching $1952 to average $1708.
Close Marketing No 2 Lagoon Creek, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 634c reaching $2029 to average $2002. The Angus cross heifers sold $626c reaching $2303 to average $2204. WJ and CM Whatmore, Boatman, Morven sold Santa steers to 608c reaching $2072 to average $1835.
Wardsdale Grazing Co, Wardsdale, Charleville sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 544c reaching $2453 to average $2391. Gurnett Grazing, Weaner Creek, Charleville sold Droughtmaster steers to 536c reaching $2439 to average $2256.
Heifers under 220kg topped at 662c and averaged 546c, while heifers in the 220- 280kg range topped at 656c and averaged 520c. Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 626c, averaging 483c. Heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 584c, averaging 450c.
JD and NA Henry, Larnook Mungallala sold Angus cross heifers to 552c reaching $2397 to average $1880. LRB Briscoe, Kilmarnock, Injune sold Santa cross heifers to 462c reaching $2417 to average $2216.
Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 358c and averaged 313c, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 392c and averaged 352c. Cows over 500kg topped at 450c, averaging 363c. FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma sold Angus cross PTIC cows sold to 360c reaching $2725 to average $2264.
