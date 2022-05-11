Weaner steers top at 788c at Roma

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 788c and averaged 700c, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 748c and averaged 589c. Steers in the 280-350kg range reached 716c and averaged 611c, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 646c and averaged 550c. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 544c and averaging 492c. Cows and calves hit $2900/unit.

