Cows and calves up $315 online

Steers 200-280kg averaged $16 higher, at $1801/hd. Four lines of 360 EU accredited Santa Gertrudis backgrounder steers from Rolleston aged five to eight months, weighing an average of 222kg lwt returned $1830-$1840/hd, or 830c/kg lwt. The same vendor also offered 220 heifers in two lines, weighing an average of 206kg lwt, which returned $1800/hd. All 580 head were purchased by the same buyer.