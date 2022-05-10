Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves average $3266 on AuctionsPlus

By Emma Fessey
May 10 2022 - 11:00pm
Cows and calves up $315 online

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 5003 head last week, increasing by 550 head. Yearling and grown steer numbers recorded the largest rise in listings for the week, up by 660 head for a total offering of 1145 head.

