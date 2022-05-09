Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Feeder steers sell to $2610/hd at Toogoolawah

May 9 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simmental cross steers 2 tooth a/c Gemseekers International, Samford, sold for $2610 at Toogoolawah.

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1200 head of cattle at their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.