Heavy feeder steers showed signs of strengthening as more buyers were back operating. Gemseeker Investments of Dayboro sold a quality pen of Simmental and Charbray cross steers 20-24 months for $2610/hd. Brad Cammack, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2560/hd. Scott McKenzie, Mt Kilcoy, sold a quality line of Charbray Feeder steers for $2400/hd and $2370/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2100/hd, $1810/hd. G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1990/hd. A and R Jackwitz sold Charolais cross weaner steers $1980/hd.