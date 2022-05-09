Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1200 head of cattle at their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
The market firmed across the board with the good quality backgrounder and heavy feeder cattle improving. The lesser quality cattle had restricted competition.
Heavy feeder steers showed signs of strengthening as more buyers were back operating. Gemseeker Investments of Dayboro sold a quality pen of Simmental and Charbray cross steers 20-24 months for $2610/hd. Brad Cammack, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2560/hd. Scott McKenzie, Mt Kilcoy, sold a quality line of Charbray Feeder steers for $2400/hd and $2370/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2100/hd, $1810/hd. G and T Reiser, Gregors Creek, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1990/hd. A and R Jackwitz sold Charolais cross weaner steers $1980/hd.
The feeder heifers market improved with the lead of the feeder heifers account Lolworth Grazing selling for $2140/hd. Est of MK Conroy Bryden sold Charolais trade feeder heifers for $2140/hd and $2000/hd. Hartwig and Bliss, Goombungee, sold a top-quality pen of Charolais weaner heifers for $1660/hd. WJ and A Oxenford, Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross weaner heifers $1480/hd. Paradise Grazing, Nanango, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1440/hd. Rhys and Amy Innes, Goomeri, sold a quality pen of Angus cross weaner heifers for $1450/hd.
A quality line of aged pregnancy tested in-calf cows sold to a stronger market. Susan Jenkins, Oakey Creek, sold Brangus cross cows PTIC for $2875/hd. BJ and AA Roughan sold aged Charolais cross cows PTIC for $2525/hd.
