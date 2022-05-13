The RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A grade entered the fourth round last Saturday with the match of the round being Dalby Wheatmen hosting Toowoomba Bears at John Ritter Oval. It was a tough game played on a muddy paddock with a lot of forward running and long kicking positional game. Dalby was unable to penetrate the Bears try line however three penalty goals between Charlie Nicholls and Rohan Gale was enough to secure the victory as the Bears had an unconverted try in the first half to Lucas van der Laan. The DDRRA adjudged Bears hooker Lachlan Puig as best and fairest on field with three valuable Mal Eiby Medal points.