The RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A grade entered the fourth round last Saturday with the match of the round being Dalby Wheatmen hosting Toowoomba Bears at John Ritter Oval. It was a tough game played on a muddy paddock with a lot of forward running and long kicking positional game. Dalby was unable to penetrate the Bears try line however three penalty goals between Charlie Nicholls and Rohan Gale was enough to secure the victory as the Bears had an unconverted try in the first half to Lucas van der Laan. The DDRRA adjudged Bears hooker Lachlan Puig as best and fairest on field with three valuable Mal Eiby Medal points.
Sixth placed Roma Echidnas had a massive task on their hands hosting last year's premiers Goondiwindi Emus at Gallas Fox Park last Saturday. Once again the conditions were very wet, making for a really tight struggle, with both teams evenly matched all game. Tries to Roma Echidnas fly half Alex Coonan and winger Billy Coonan were matched with tries to Emus breakaway Jonty Harris and to winger Thomas Jobling, the difference being only one missed conversion by Roma. It was a remarkable result for Roma earning a bonus point narrowly defeated by 17 - 15 to Goondiwindi. Josh Massingham earned three Mal Eiby Medal points as judged by the DDRRA.
At Gold Park Toowoomba Rangers hosted the Gatton Black Pigs. Unfortunately Rangers suffered an injury with an ankle fracture to Jock Jackson. Thoughts are with Jock who required surgery. It was a one-sided affair with Rangers convincing winners 34 - 0.
It was another big weekend for the Stag Machinery Women's Emilee Cherry Cup with Roma hosting a Super Round of 7s. Unfortunately the final two games were abandoned due to lightning but the 18 matches played proved once again that our Downs women's competition is going from strength to strength. Roma Echidnas are eight points clear of Toowoomba Bears on the competition ladder. Condamine Codettes are in third followed by USQ Saints.
The DDRRA adjudged Gemma Etheridge (Noller) Medal points have Roma's Kayla Jackson two points ahead with second place hotly contested by Condamine's Molly Penfold, Roma's Meg Jakins and St George's Olivia Houlihan all currently on three points.
The men's Mal Eiby medal contest is extremely close with Goondiwindi's Samuel Hogarth, William Gilbert and Toowoomba Bears' Lachlan Puig all tied in first place after four rounds of the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup. Nine players are only one point behind in second position. It's anyone's guess in 2022.
Our respective Downs representative sides have all been trialling in preparation for the SQ Country Championships to be played June 10 - 12 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
