Queensland Country Life
Home/Rural Life

Farm 2 Fork collective bridges the gap between producers and consumers

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm2Fork committee members Selina Carey and Roberta Schablon during the Saturday morning rush-hour at the store. Photos: Clare Adcock

The South Burnett is home to the peanut capital of Australia, the North Burnett is known for its citrus fruits, and the Sunshine coast hinterland is recognised for all things dairy, so what would happen if these producer powerhouses were to join forces?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.