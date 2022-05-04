Market eases at Eumundi

There were 327 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
A large number of younger cattle came to hand this week, with the market slightly easier in comparison to the previous sale.
Kexron Pty Ltd, Cooroy, sold lines of Droughtmaster light feeder steers for $2200, $2090 and $1920. Sam Mawhinney, Dulong, sold Sahiwal steers for $1860. Russell Jones, Carters Ridge, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2220 and $2210.
Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $1790 and $1540. Anthony Klein, Cedarton, sold Charbray steers for $2210 and $2080. Z Arrow Cattle Company, Bella Creek, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $1390 and heifers $1200.
Rodney Garrett, Amamoor, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $1360. Brett Johns, Cooroy, sold Square Meater steers for $1720. Neville Barsby, Imbil, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $1390 and heifers $1260. Hayley Worth, Kandanga, sold Brangus steer calves for $1165.
Paul Beavis, Conondale, sold Brangus steer calves for $1190. Matthew Trace, Moy Pocket, sold pens of Dairy male vealers for $1190. Parker Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold Charolais cross vealers for $1445, $1400 and $1300.
